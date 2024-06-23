Late-Night Variety Show FRIGID Nightcap Returns this Week with Special Pride Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York will present a special Pride edition of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, June 28th at 11:30pm, hosts Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher invite audiences to embrace the diversity and vibrancy of the LGBTQIA+ community at Under St. Marks Theatre.

FRIGID Nightcap: Pride...Unplugged! promises an unforgettable evening of comedy, music, burlesque, theatre, and more, honoring Pride's resilience, creativity, and radical roots.

"We're thrilled to bring together an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent for our June show," says Gibbons-Brown, who is co-producing the show with FRIGID New York and Fisher.

Joining the hosts is an eclectic mix of special guests, including:

Courtney Taylor (she/her), performing her raw and comedic solo show "The Night the Bar Played a Polka Cover of 'I'm on Fire' by Bruce Springsteen"

THE STREET PRINCESS (she/her), bringing her captivating burlesque routine

Matthew White (they/them), an upcoming singer-songwriter and theater performer

Ryan O'Dea (she/her), performing "Everybody Feels This Way" from her upcoming musical "Glen or Glenda: The Musical"

Shookiest the Wise (they/she), with their hilarious stand-up comedy "Shookiest The Wise's Silly Stand Up Gig"

In addition to the performances, FRIGID Nightcap has announce a special 50/50 raffle to benefit The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people. Raffle tickets are available online now through the end of the show, with half of the proceeds going to one lucky winner and half being donated to The Trevor Project. Raffle tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/NightcapRaffle628.

Tickets for FRIGID Nightcap: Pride...Unplugged! are on sale now for just $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. For those unable to attend in person, livestream access is available for $10.