Larry Owens Brings GYPSY 3000 To Joe's Pub This September

Curtain up! Light the lights! Larry Owens will present a new concert cabaret, GYPSY 3000, at Joe's Pub on September 9th.

In the year 3000, Larry Owens reconstructs a cultural memory of 'the greatest piece of musical theatre writing ever': Gypsy.

Join the Drama Desk, Lortel, Obie and Larson Award winning artist in this dynamic, show stopping concept concert cabaret featuring the music of Jules Styne and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim.

About Larry Owens

Larry Owens is an award winning multi-hyphenate artist across medium of theatre, television, film, music and comedy. Theatre: A Strange Loop (Actor, Playwrights Horizons. Awards: Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Obie), Larry Owens' Sondheimia (Creator/Director. Carnegie Hall, Cafe Carlyle, Pasadena Playhouse) Selected Onscreen: Abbott Elementary, High Maintenance, Search Party, A24's Problemista, Sony's Dumb Money, and more. Comedy: Larry Owens Live at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (NextUp Comedy Award Nominee) Writing: Musical comedy scripts developed at FX, Netflix, and Paramount. WGA Award Winner. Owens is the author of three full length musicals and one play: The American Football Musical a satire of The Blind Side-esque sports/white savior films; The Talk Show, about an evil female talk show host (directorial debut, Tribeca Film Festival, under title "The Gag", starring Sherie Rene Scott); unannounced jukebox musical for Primary Wave records; and Five Sisters, a play about gendered succession written in iambic pentameter and AAVE. 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient.