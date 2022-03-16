L.O.S. KIDS' Professor Treblemaker Composes an Opera Mash-up On Stage At The Kaye Playhouse, April 2-3

The Little Orchestra Society, an experiential presentation of music for children and families, will offer its second program of the season on April 2nd and 3rd at the Kaye Playhouse with a unique concert focused on the making of an opera, think of it like Opera 101!

Following the 75th anniversary season's debut in March with "Vivaldi's Virtuosas," a tribute to Women's History Month and the Italian composer, the next concert introduces young families to "Treblemaker: The Opera!" - the revered musical drama art form. In this unique contemporary take on the anatomy of an opera, L.O.S. has commissioned a brand-new work, and, somehow, Professor Clifford O. Treblemaker, (the beloved modern-day version of the "absent-minded" professor and merry mayhem maker) ends up with the assignment! He enlists Maestro Miller, (L.O.S.'s Artistic Advisor David Alan Miller) and an ensemble of talented young singers to perform a mashup of opera's greatest hits!

With a witty script crafted by Craig Shemin, an award-winning writer and director who wrote for the Muppets of the Jim Henson Company, Professor Treblemaker's new opera will include songs from several different existing operas and arias, including Marriage of Figaro, La Bohème, Barber of Seville, and Rigoletto. A new piece by Molly Joyce will be premiered, called "Whale Song."Theater, video, dancing, original scripts, and expertly crafted music education come together to form an engaging entrée into how music can spark creativity, add meaning and purpose in life, and build life skills in both the aspiring musician and the avid listener. To the youngest audience members and over the course of their lives, experiencing this music becomes like hearing from an old friend.

In May, the 75th anniversary series continues with one more concert, "Ellington & Gershwin: Rhapsodies in Jazz," that will include new compositions from emerging artists, incorporate mixed media and animation, and invite audience participation during these highly entertaining and educational concerts.

Purchase tickets now at www.littleorchestra.org/concerts to ensure your choice of seats.