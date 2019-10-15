LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast to Welcome Theresa Rebeck, Rebecca Taichman, and More

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the next group of guests confirmed for their popular "Live at the Lortel" podcast focused on Off-Broadway. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com. The November schedule once again features some of the biggest, brightest and most influential voices of New York theatre.

Friday, November 1

Sunday, November 3

Monday, November 4

6:00 PM - Paul Libin, Theatre industry leader and producer for more than six decades.

8:30 PM - Rebecca Taichman, Director, New York Theatre Workshop's "Sing Street"

December slots are currently being booked for the evenings of December 1 and 2.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. You never know where the conversation might go, but you can be sure it will always be fun, fascinating, and informative. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off- Broadway and a love of theatre.

Previous guests include John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Matt Williams, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as on the official website.

