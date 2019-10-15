LIVE AT THE LORTEL Podcast to Welcome Theresa Rebeck, Rebecca Taichman, and More
The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the next group of guests confirmed for their popular "Live at the Lortel" podcast focused on Off-Broadway. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com. The November schedule once again features some of the biggest, brightest and most influential voices of New York theatre.
Friday, November 1
- 2:00 PM - Michael Benjamin Washington, Signature Theatre's "Fires in the Mirror"
- 4:30 PM - Theresa Rebeck, Playwright, MCC Theater's "Seared"
Sunday, November 3
- 6:30 PM - Richard Nelson, Playwright / Director, The Public Theater's "The Michaels"
- 8:30 PM - Donja R. Love, Playwright, The New Group's "one in two"
Monday, November 4
- 6:00 PM - Paul Libin, Theatre industry leader and producer for more than six decades.
- 8:30 PM - Rebecca Taichman, Director, New York Theatre Workshop's "Sing Street"
December slots are currently being booked for the evenings of December 1 and 2.
"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. You never know where the conversation might go, but you can be sure it will always be fun, fascinating, and informative. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off- Broadway and a love of theatre.
Previous guests include John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Matt Williams, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as on the official website.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)
Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.... (read more)