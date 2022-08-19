Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl Revival
LISTEN: Hear Julie Benko Sing 'People' From FUNNY GIRL on New Album With Jason Yeager

The new album is set to be released on Friday, August 26.

Aug. 19, 2022  

Funny Girl star Julie Benko and her husband Jason Yeager have released their rendition of "People" from her upcoming album "Hand in Hand."

The full album will be released on CD and in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 26. The pair will celebrate the new recording with a New York concert at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, August 29 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available here, the show is also available globally as a livestream event here.

Hand in Hand includes theater favorites ("If I Were a Bell" from Guys and Dolls and "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown), jazz standards ("The Nearness of You,"), and pop hits ("Mercedes Benz"), in addition to Yeager's original songs.

Benko is a singer and actress who is appearing as "Fanny Brice" in Broadway's Funny Girl through September 4, and then every Thursday starting September 8. Jason is an acclaimed jazz pianist and composer who has played concert halls around the world.

"I especially enjoyed finding our own spin on the Broadway tunes," Benko previously shared about the new album. "With 'People,' what are you going to do... copy Barbra? What's the point of that? So we tried to find the spirit of the scene the song grows out of. It's a moment of intimacy, reflection, and seduction, which led to our delicate version."

Hand in Hand is produced and arranged by Julie Benko and Jason Yeager. Hand in Hand is available for pre-order here.

Listen to the new single here:




