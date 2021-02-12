LISTEN: Danny Quadrino Releases 'Where to Begin 2.0'

Today, Danny Quadrino releases the remix of his single 'Where to Begin.' The song was released in 2017 and has been updated and remixed by Devin Lewis.

"I'm so excited for you all to finally hear this. Be sure to like, save and download on whatever platform you use to listen to music!" said Quadrino on his Instagram.

Known for his pure tone, charming song interpretation, and effortless pop-rock styling, Daniel was most recently seen in the upcoming new musical FLY which had its run cut short due to covid-19 at LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE. Previously Daniel toured the United States and Canada in the first national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Mike Teavee. Before heading out on tour he was in the Broadway company of WICKED where he understudied the role of Boq for 2 and a half years! Quadrino made his network television debut in NBC's Peter Pan Live! as "Bunting," one of the Lost Boys. He also played "Albert" in the Broadway cast of Disney's Newsies as well as understudy for Crutchie & Davey, and made his debut in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie. His first single, "Where To Begin," is now available on iTunes/Spotify/Apple Music! New Music coming soon! instagram/tiktok/twitter: dannyquadrino