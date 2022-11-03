LEWBERGER, Featuring Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys, is Headed Off-Broadway in March 2023
Performances will run March 1st â€“ March 26th at NYCâ€™s Theatre Row.
Three-man comedy band Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off-Broadway debut in Spring 2023 with their first-ever musical, THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP running March 1st - March 26th at NYC's Theatre Row.
When best friends and hilarious comedy band Lewberger get into a fight, the rift in their friendship grows so large that it breaks the heart of the Wizard of Friendship.
Lewberger is sent on a musical quest in NoFriendia, a wild land of true whimsy where they must venture to the intimidatingly Handsome Forest, through the Adults-only Haunted House, and many more amazing places all while being guided by... a giant... sausage man.
Along with THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP, Lewberger will also be presenting LEWBERGER IN CONCERT. Before or after you see their new musical, catch the boys as they bring back all their classic hits in LEWBERGER IN CONCERT. Featuring their earliest hits from their days at Buzzfeed to some of their most popular songs on Youtube and Tik Tok. Get ready to rock out and laugh your faces off with Lewberger in Concert!
Lewberger is Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish. This handsome 3-man comedy band based in Los Angeles, CA, got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent and were finalists on NBC's Bring The Funny. Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they've been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Conchords.
Lewberger has played clubs and colleges all over the country. Their comedy special 'Lewberger: Live at Lincoln Hall' can be found on Amazon Prime, and their podcast 'Celebrity Theme Song' can be heard on all streaming platforms.
Keith Habersberger is a member of internet sensations The Try Guys, boasting millions of subscribers and their own production company. Alex Lewis is an actor and comedian who can be seen on several TV shows and the movies All About Nina as well as the remake of MGM's Valley Girl. Hughie Stone Fish is an Emmy Award-winning songwriter and a music producer/educator with a nonprofit bringing arts education to his hometown of Syracuse, New York.
THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP ticket info:
All premium seats include a pre-show meet & greet with Lewberger.
Get a great discount if you see both shows with the 2BERGER deal.
- 2BERGER Regular (enter code 2BERGERR) $140 (price includes restoration fee)
One ticket to each show (Musical & Concert) Save $30!
- 2BERGER Premium (enter code 2BERGERP) $199 (price includes restoration fee)
One ticket to each show (Musical & Concert) Save $56!
Pre-show Meet & Greet with Photo Op
- 2BERGER Ultimate (contact Boxoffice@theatrerow.org to purchase)
$399 (price includes restoration fee)
One ticket to each show (Musical & Concert)
One T-shirt
30 minute drink with Lewberger in the Lounge between shows
To obtain 2BERGER discount, add one ticket to each show to your cart, enter corresponding code, and begin checkout.
November 3, 2022
