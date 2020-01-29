Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Barth Feldman and Will Roland Set for DUET ROULETTE at Feinstein's/54 Below
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Will Roland, Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Barth Feldman and more in Duet Roulette!
Two singers. One song. Zero rehearsal- well... with each other!
Singers will learn half of a duet on their own, with absolutely zero knowledge of who they'll be singing it with until they step on stage to perform it live.
Will it work out? Will they nail their harmonies? Who knows!!!
Join hosts Melanie Brook and April Lavalle for an evening of awesome duets, unexpected combinations, and some of the best voices on, off, and adjacent to Broadway.
Musical direction by Drew Wutke.
And if you were thinking it, Feinstein's/54 Below is here to confirm, "Yes- this is totally inspired by Fox's 'Flirty Dancing.' Please don't sue us."
The evening will feature performances from: PJ Adzima, Andrew Barbato, Emilie Battle, Alex Boniello, Maybe Burke, Grace Chermak, Kaitlyn Davis, Andrew Barth Feldman, Liam Fennecken, Spencer Glass, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Jared Loftin, Alexis Molnar, Emma Pittman, Krysta Rodriguez,Will Roland, Leela Rothenberg, Aneesh Sheth, Kuhoo Verma
Duet Roulette plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 31. Tickets range from $25-$60 along with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
