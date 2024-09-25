Kristin Chenoweth, Jinkx Monsoon, & More Donate Items for 'Pride and Less' Prejudice Virtual Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From September 26-29, 2024, national non-profit organization Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) will host its fourth annual #BannedTogether virtual auction. Since 2019, PLP has raised more than $250,000 to donate over 16,000 LGBTQ-inclusive books to Pre-K through 3rd grade classrooms in all 50 states. The goal of this year’s auction is to raise $20,000 to send 1,600 free LGBTQ-inclusive books to elementary schools across the U.S.

This year’s auction features items and experiences donated by a group of diverse celebrities, including singer Janelle Monáe, chef Ina Garten, actor Daniel Radcliffe, interior designer Bobby Berk, author Alice Oseman, drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, tennis legend Billie Jean King, author Chris Colfer, singer Jason Mraz, actress Elvira, rapper Big Freedia, influencer Cody Rigsby, singer Lance Bass, actress Kristin Chenoweth, drag queen BenDeLaCreme, drag queen Latrice Royale, indie supergroup boygenius, actress Lily Tomlin and writer Jane Wagner, activist Mercury Stardust, musician Sara Bareilles, actor Alan Cumming, comedian Hannah Gadsby, comedian Cameron Esposito, actress Nicole Maines, actress Kat Barrell, comedian Margaret Cho, author Casey McQuiston, actress Miss Benny, singer Rufus Wainwright, actress Lisa Ann Walter, actress Jess Darrow, playwright Shaina Taub, and actor Maulik Pancholy.

Featuring exciting items like a signed and personalized book from singer Janelle Monáe; a signed and personalized photo from recent Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe; a pair of tickets to the Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme holiday show, including a photo opportunity; a virtual meet and greet with Nicole Maines; and signed vinyl from Big Freedia. The full auction catalog can be previewed here.

PLP’s virtual auction coincides with Banned Books Week, an annual event that draws attention to challenged book titles and brings people together in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas. In the 2022–23 school year, PEN America recorded 3,362 instances of book bans in U.S. public school classrooms and libraries. These bans removed student access to more than 1,500 unique book titles by over 1,400 authors, illustrators, and translators, with the most frequent targets being authors who are female, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+.

“In 2023, the American Library Association saw a 65 percent increase in the number of titles targeted for censorship compared to 2022, with a focus on books by and about LGBTQ+ people and people of color,” said Pride and Less Prejudice founder Lisa Forman. “Pride and Less Prejudice is committed to ensuring that students have access to LGBTQ-inclusive books at school and in their libraries to see themselves and their families represented.”

Pride and Less Prejudice was founded in 2019 to help address a need for LGBTQ+ representation in the books being offered to elementary-level students. Since its founding, PLP has provided over 16,000 LGBTQ-inclusive books in response to teacher requests from more than 8,000 PreK - 3rd grade classrooms across the United States. PLP depends on donor support and teacher requests to fulfill its important mission. Learn more and become part of our story HERE.