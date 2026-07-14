Photos: Meet the Cast of THE PASS at La MaMa

The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, will open this summer. The production will star Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones. Performances will begin on Thursday, July 30 with an opening night scheduled for Monday, August 3 for a five-week limited run through Friday, September 4 at La MaMa. The Pass premiered at Royal Court Theatre in London in 2014.

A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for. The Pass explores masculinity, desire, and the brutal machinery of fame. Sometimes the biggest risk isn't losing the match.

The Pass features set design by Seth Byrum, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes, costume design by Amanda Roberge, sound design by Megan Culley, prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit, video design by Dwight Bellisimo, and intimacy coordination by Alysia Homminga. Julian X will serve as associate director, Roger Lipson as production stage manager and Lexi Holder as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Sujotta Pace, CSA / C12 Casting.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski