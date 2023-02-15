Kennedy Caughell, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Rockwell & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY â€“ THE NEW MUSICAL at Carnegie Hall

Timeless Stage & Screen, in association with Amas Musical Theatre will present special presentations of MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL, with book and lyrics by Tegan Summer and music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours. Directed by Stephanie Klemons, with choreography by Dwight Rhoden & Desmond Richardson, music direction by Mr. Nabours and dramaturgy by Colette Freedman, the presentations will be held on Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 6 at 7:30pm at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue, NYC).

The Woman in the Shadows, Behind the Man in the Sun: Wolfgang's sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story, two estranged siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy and redemption. Continuing the American musical's tradition of creative radicalism, Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical breaks new ground as it marries Mozart's classics with over twenty contemporary originals by Summer & Nabours.

The cast will include Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Wicked) as Nan,Â Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) as Wolfgang,Â Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les MisÃ©rables), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Rock of Ages), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP), Etai Benson (Company, The Band's Visit), Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys, The Full Monty), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, West Side Story), Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo), Greg Laucella (In The Heights, Miss Saigon), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Memphis), Asmeret Ghebremichael (Legally Blonde, The Book of Mormon), and Morgan Marcell (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Jillian Davis, Tatian Melendez, Larissa Gerske, Joe GonzÃ¡lez, Thomas Dilley, and Kelly Marsh (Complexions Contemporary Ballet). Casting byÂ Stephanie KlapperÂ Casting.

The production team is Jason Crystal (sound design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Christine Darch (costume design) Rebecca Azenberg (production stage manager), Lee Feldshon (attorney) KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. Patricia R. Klausner is Executive Producer. Olisher Earle and R. Erin Craig are Producers. Mr. Summer is Lead Producer.

Tickets are $45-$65 and may be obtained here for the Sunday performance and here for the Monday performance.

Bios

Tegan Summer

(Book & Lyrics) is CEO of Timeless Stage & Screen, and an NAACP and Ovation award-recipient. He is also the worldwide stage theatrical rights owner for the properties of James Dean, Bettie Page, The Nicholas Brothers, and Amelia Earhart, and holds the theatrical life rights for stage for Malcolm X and Harvey Milk. Current and Credited: Producer, Librettist, and Lyricist of the following: Lucky Numbers: The Story of the Peerless Nicholas Brothers with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company (Jamil Jude Artistic Director); Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups * The Musical; Amelia - A Musical Tale of Bravery & Mystery; and the golden era musical, The Dolly Sisters: Icons of the Jazz Age, based on the biography by Gary Chapman. He is Lead Producer on the Broadway-bound Stormy Weather - The Lena Horne Musical. Summer also produced the world premiere of Marilyn! - The New Musical (Ogunquit Playhouse | Caesars Entertainment) in Los Angeles. He is GP on Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's new musical, Little Dancer, directed by Susan Stroman. Summer is Board President of Amas Musical Theatre, a Board member of the Foundation for New American Musicals, and a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and the Dramatists Guild.

Gregory Nabours

(Music and Additional Lyrics) is an Ovation, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, and NAACP Award recipient, as well as the co-creator of the "Unauthorized Musical Parody" series at Rockwell Table and Stage, where he produced over 15 original jukebox musicals based on popular films. Gregory's music has been performed all across the country, including the Kennedy Center, Off-Broadway, and Carnegie Hall. Music Direction: The Color Purple, Spring Awakening, In the Heights, Into the Woods, Assassins, Ragtime, Failure: A Love Story. Composer/Arranger: Marilyn! The New Musical, The Trouble With Words, The Masque of the Red Death, A Candle In Jien'Jenu, The Rockwell Musical Parody of "It."

Stephanie Klemons

(Director) is a Drama Desk Award-winning performer, choreographer, and director. Her work may be seen on Broadway and worldwide as the associate choreographer, and original cast member of Hamilton. Other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Bring it On, and If/Then. She made her directing debut in 2018 at The Kennedy Center with In the Heights. Other direction/choreography credits include This is Sadie (New York City Children's Theater), Frank Wildhorn's musical Zelda, Rock of Ages (Pittsburgh CLO and Drury Lane), and the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors (Arkansas Rep), and Gypsy (Marriott Theater). Commercial choreography credits include Victoria's Secret, George Michael X Vogue music video, the Brooklynettes, "Sesame Street", "Hunters" (Amazon), "Let the Right One In" (Showtime), and the "Time of Our Lives" Super Bowl commercial with Eli Manning & Odell Beckham Jr. @DANCEism on instagram.

Amas Musical Theatre

(Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Hip Hop Cinderella, Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, Â¡Americano!, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

Â