Kennedy Caughell, Carrie St. Louis, and Desi Oakley Join Marty Thomas' DIVA Lineup

Celine Dion is the epitome of a true Diva: fierce and fearless musical prowess, pipes like a well-tuned locomotive with the performance precision of a diamond-crusted sabre. Marty Thomas Presents is pleased to showcase an homage to the daring Diva herself in an evening of her timeless classics.



Marty Thomas Presents DIVA is a concert series celebrating the most beloved female Icons of all time. This dynamic, powerhouse show features some of New York City's finest female vocalists and is hosted and produced by Broadway's own Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked, The Secret Garden). DIVA is in its sixth year of residency bringing a fresh concrt experience every Monday night to famed Manhattan nightspot, Industry Bar.

DIVA has performed around the country in nightclubs and cabarets, as well as being featured on and off Broadway. Within NYC, DIVA has graced the stages of Le Poisson Rouge, Joe's Pub, HA! Comedy Club, XL, Stage 48, The Laurie Beechman Theater, New World Stages, The Gershwin Theater, The Minskoff Theater and The United Nations.

The show features the talents of Marty Thomas, Brie Cassil, Samantha Duval and Yvette Rovira. The Divas are joined by very special guests direct from the Broadway stage Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, American Idiot) Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) and Desi Oakley (Wicked, Waitress, Les Miserebles, Annie, Evita). International pop violinist Amanda Lo also joins the lineup.

Musical direction provided by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, DJ Trevor Kuprel on sound.

www.martythomas.com/diva

Follow @martysdivas

Monday, September 4

8:00 Curtain

The Green Room 42 West

570 10th Avenue (42nd & 10th) inside YOTEL (4th floor)

Tickets

General Admission $25

VIP $40

(Includes premium seating and a DIVA goodie bag)

www.thegreenroom42.com for ticket information

There is no minimum but the room is open from 6:30 and a full bar/kitchen is available

Seating is limited, reservations are recommended.

