Ken Davenport, Rita Rudner Join Bagels and Broadway This Saturday

Valerie Smaldone, New York's 5x Billboard Award winning broadcaster, welcomes unique artists, behind-the-scenes talent and international foodies to her weekly broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, every Saturday at 9am on radio AM970.



This Saturday, Valerie Smaldone welcomes producer KenDavenport to talk about his brand new Rave Theater Festival coming this summer at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center on the LES. Comedian-actress Rita Rudner, will join Valerie, and so will Rachel Reiner, producer of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards-better known as the Jimmy Awards-for which Valerie served as "voice of god" announcer on June 24th.

Rita Rudner and Valerie will chat about Rudner's new comedy, "Two's a Crowd," which Rudner co-wrote with Martin Bergman (music and lyrics by Jason Feddy). "Two's a Crowd," is opening at 59E59 in July. And because there's no Bagels and Broadway without food news, Valerie's segment, FoodBytes, will shed light on some piece of interesting and delicious news from the culinary realm. All that plus the Broadway Bulletin, with a theater news recap. Be where its happening at 9am Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or you can catch the podcast later at https://omny.fm/.../bagels-and-broadway-wit.../playlists/podcast. For those who wish to listen online at 9, log on to: www.am970theanswer.com.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5x Billboard Award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. For just over a year, she's been hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, writer-director Will Nunziata, composer Joe Iconis, producer Jennifer Tepper, librettist Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Adam Shapiro, and Renee Taylor, and many other show business luminaries.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway at 9am this Saturday on WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com. The podcast is available at: https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast.





