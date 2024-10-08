Kelli O'Hara and Raúl Esparza Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award Winner and Emmy and Grammy Nominee Kelli O'Hara and Tony Nominee Raúl Esparza will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM.

Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O'Hara's other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. O'Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO's The Gilded Age. Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk. In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to Opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts', The Hours, as Laura Brown. O'Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight. O'Hara recently completed a critically-acclaimed limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company last summer. She won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role. This production has been a labor of love for O'Hara and composer Adam Guettel, who dedicated the last 21 years to its development. Upcoming projects include Season 3 of The Gilded Age.

Raúl Esparza is an American stage and television actor, singer, and voice artist. He is 1 of the only 2 actors in Tony Award history who has been nominated for the Tony in every Male Acting Category. Raúl can most recently be seen in Hulu's Limited Series, Candy, where he stars opposite Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons. Raúl can also be seen on Hulu's Dopesick- opposite a stellar cast, including Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rosario Dawson. Raúl starred as Rafael Barba in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Raúl also appeared in 20th Century Fox's animated comedy Ferdinand, portraying the voice of Moreno. Additional film credits include James Lapine's Custody, Sean Durkin's Martha Marcy May Marlene, Jonathan Ullman's Trouble in the Heights, Wes Craven's My Soul to Take, and Sidney Lumet's Find Me Guilty. In 2007, Esparza landed a recurring role on ABC's Pushing Daisies. His other television credits include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order, Medium, Georgetown, A Gifted Man, 666 Park Avenue, and Hannibal. Since making his Broadway debut in Cabaret in 1999, Raúl has taken the theater world by storm. He first drew attention with his performance as Riff Raff in the revival of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which won him the Theatre World Award. The following year, he appeared off-Broadway in tick, tick… BOOM!, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. Additional theater credits include The Cradle Will Rock, Leap of Faith, Arcadia, Twelfth Night, Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Children And Art, Hair, The Normal Heart, Taboo, Chess, Comedians, Rooms, Short Talks on the Universe, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George, Assassins, and Evita. Esparza is the second performer in theater history to receive Tony nominations in all four acting categories that a performer can be eligible for. His Tony Award nominations include Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Taboo (2004), Best Actor in a Musical for Company (2007), Best Featured Actor in a Play for The Homecoming (2008), and Best Actor in a Play for Speed-the-Plow (2009). The multifaceted Esparza rounds out his accomplishments on stage and screens with his success in the voiceover world. Among his voiceover credits include BoJack Horseman, Dora and Friends: Into the City!, and ELIÁN. Most recently, Raul starred in the rock-musical, Galileo, by Danny Strong.

As previously announced, Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, Heather Headley and Ben Platt will also be featured in the evening's performances. Members of Orchestra of St. Luke's, New York's own chamber orchestra, will accompany Jason and his guests with their virtuosic 22-piece ensemble. The evening will be conducted by Georgia Stitt, with stage direction by Daisy Prince.

For ticketing information and further details, please contact CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or visit the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.