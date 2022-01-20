Kaufman Music Center Announces BRIDGES Series

In the exceptionally busy month of February, Kaufman Music Center spotlights two of this year's Artists-in-Residence on its new Bridges series, which features artists who reach across conventional barriers.

The charismatic duo of violinist Charles Yang and pianist Peter Dugan take the stage at Merkin Hall in a typically wide-ranging program on Saturday, February 5 (7:30 pm). Composer/soprano/accordionist Kamala Sankaram performs solo and with her global-music band Bombay Rickey on Saturday, February 19 (7:30 pm).

Sankaram also joins the intrepid teens of Face the Music in performances of her own music on Monday, February 7 (7:30 pm).

KMC's Piano Dialogues series hosts Vladimir Feltsman, hailed by The New York Times as "...quite simply an amazing pianist," in works of Beethoven, Schubert, and Schumann, Wednesday, February 2 (7:30 pm).

Further explorations in the standard repertoire come from 2018 Naumburg International Violin Competition winner Grace Park, accompanied by pianist Andrew Tyson, an Avery Fisher Career Grant awardee, in a Tuesday Matinees program of works by Mozart, Fauré, and Schubert, Tuesday, February 8 (2 pm). The annual Concerto Competition Winners Concert displays the artistry of musicians from KMC's Lucy Moses School, Special Music School, and Young Artist Program, Sunday, February 6 (5:30 pm).

The New York Festival of Song salutes the music of Argentina in Buenos Aires, Then and Now, Tuesday, February 15 (8 pm). In another co-presentation, KMC and the World Music Institute host the Simon Shaheen Ensemble, anchored by the charismatic Palestinian composer and oud/violin virtuoso, Friday, February 25 (8 pm).

All of these performances take place in Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall, and are listed in Eastern time. Information on Kaufman Music Center's COVID-19 policies can be found here.