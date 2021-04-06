Kate Rockwell, Mitchell Jarvis, Wesley Taylor & More Join ROCK OF AGES: All-Star Reunion Concert

Additional casting has just been announced for the one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert. The "supergroup" of a lineup for the concert event will now also feature the following alumni of the hit musical: Grammy Award-winning "Tenacious D" musician Kyle Gass (Original L.A. production); Emmy Award-winning comedian and television host Chris Hardwick (Original L.A. production; @midnight; The Talking Dead); Drama Desk-nominated Broadway star Kate Rockwell (Broadway cast; Mean Girls); Helen Hayes Award winner Mitchell Jarvis (Original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast; Gettin the Band Back Together); Theatre World Award-winning Broadway favorite Wesley Taylor (Original Broadway cast; SpongeBob SquarePants) and stage & recording artist Becca Kötte (Las Vegas cast; Gettin' The Band Back Together).

Streaming live from The Bourbon Room stage on L.A.'s Sunset Strip, this special concert celebration of the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages airs Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00PM ET, exclusively on the premium streaming platform Stellar.

Moreover, in celebration of the 12th Anniversary of the show's opening on Broadway - and its place in the history books as the 30th longest-running show in Broadway history - the producers are launching a special one-day flash sale to commemorate the occasion. Any tickets purchased on April 7, 2021 (beginning at midnight tonight, 12:00AM ET through 11:59PM PT) will get admission to the concert PLUS access to the aftershow with the cast, for only $30. The first 2009 customers will get the deal before it gets shredded like a Slash guitar solo. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket purchasers will have the option of watching the concert live and/or on-demand for an additional 24 hours following the event.

The six new stars join the twenty previously-announced Rock of Ages veterans, who will rock the broadcast with exclusive performances and special messages to fans worldwide: Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Original Off-Broadway, Broadway, & First National Tour cast; "American Idol"), Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Original L.A. cast;, Legally Blonde: The Musical, "Anger Management"), Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider (Broadway cast), TV & Broadway star Frankie Grande (Broadway & Hollywood cast; "Big Brother"), TV star & recording artist Willam (Original LA cast; "Ru Paul's Drag Race"), film star & comedian Dan Finnerty (Original LA cast; Old School, The Hangover), Emmy Award Nominee Dot-Marie Jones (10th Anniversary Production; "Glee"); TV & stage star Tom Lenk (Broadway cast; Cabin in the Woods, "Transparent"), stage star Andre Ward (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; The Producers, Something Rotten), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), James Carpinello (Original Broadway cast, "Gotham", "The Blacklist"), James Snyder (Original LA cast; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Adam Dannheisser (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof), Amy Spanger (Original Broadway cast; Chicago, Kiss Me Kate), Lauren Molina (Original Broadway cast; "The Skivvies," Desperate Measures), Michele Mais (Original L.A., Off-Broadway & Broadway cast), Callandra Olivia (Rock of Ages Hollywood cast), Matt Wolpe (Hollywood & 10th Anniversary cast; Finding Neverland) and Regina LeVert (Hollywood cast; Frozen Live).

Conceived and written by Chris D'Arienzo, who also co-directs with Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi, Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s, like you've never heard them before - blasting worldwide right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself, from the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room, with special surprise performances from New York City. The night will be tailormade for audiences yearning to stream at the top of their lungs - whether a long-time fan, or someone just lookin' for "nuthin' but a good time" to break up a year of zoom meetings. In-home pyro kits sold separately (...by Walmart).

D'Arienzo and Hanggi will both make appearances in the livestream event, alongside acclaimed musician Dave Gibbs, who created the show's original music arrangements.

The music that ignited a generation soars to new heights in the critically-acclaimed and audience-adored hit musical Rock of Ages. "Even doubters will be wiping tears from their Wayfarers" as the show's uproarious, tongue-in-cheek original love story erupts into an exhilarating musical experience that delivers "the kind of operatic ecstasy you read about only in bathroom stalls" (Entertainment Weekly). An "absurdly enjoyable" musical that's "as guilty as pleasures get," (New York Times) Rock of Ages is set to the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, like you've never heard them before. Featuring such hits as "Wanted Dead or Alive," "I Wanna Know What Love Is", "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again", "Don't Stop Believin'" and many more, theatergoers are invited to raise their lighters, crack open the wine coolers, and bask in "the kind of craft that makes escapism all the more satisfying." (Variety)

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential, and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away from Covid-19 mere weeks after live productions suspended performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.