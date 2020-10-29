Kara Lindsay and More Join WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT? Musical Podcast

"What Will She Do Next?" can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you get your podcasts

Broadway stars, historical women, and family-friendly showstoppers. Musical theatre writing team Bird & Mirabella present, "What Will She Do Next?"; a musical podcast focused on key, decision making moments in the lives of history's greatest women.

Through interactive storytelling and Broadway-style song, the 15-minute episodes keep children searching for an answer, while ultimately learning a lesson in perseverance.

"I am so proud to have been a part of Gabrielle and Ernie's musical podcast for kids that celebrates amazing women in history!", says Wicked's Kara Lindsay, starring as journalist Nellie Bly alongside The Great British Bake-off Co-Host, Matt Lucas. "Hearing these stories of impactful women allows you to take a look at yourself and think 'if they can do it, so can I!'"

Gabrielle Reid, (Hairspray, Beautiful & The Color Purple) playing historic astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison in Episode One says, "I am so proud to be a part of this podcast. Being a new mom I love material that helps kids learn about history in a fun way. And being a boy mom I know this podcast will help him grow with an amazing respect for women too."

The idea for the podcast came at the start of the pandemic, as the NYU-trained team sought to reach anxious children through their work. Writing started slowly, with the first episode released in August to a few family members and fellow writers. But, after an enthusiastic response from listeners, episodes are now released bi-weekly.

Episodes are created remotely; Bird in Astoria, NY and Mirabella now living in Florida. "We have no intention of stopping anytime soon.", co-creator Gabrielle Mirabella says. "There are scores of great women to feature, and just as many talented actors looking to share their voice."

Past Guest Stars include: Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies, Beautiful), Matt Lucas (Co-Host of The Great British Bakeoff, Bridesmaids, Dr. Who), Gabrielle Ried (Hairspray, Beautiful, The Color Purple), Niki Badua, Georgia Kate Haege & many more.

"What Will She Do Next?" can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you get your podcasts. The show has recently joined together with the KidsListen community, an all in one App for high-quality children's podcasts.

For more information visit www.whatwillshedo.com

