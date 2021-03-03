Kara Lindsay, Anthony Lee Medina, John Battagliese and More to be Featured in Jeanine Tesori Tribute Video

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Max Grossman will be premiering a video tribute to Jeanine tomorrow night, Thursday March 4th.

Premiering at 8pm EST, the video will feature Laurie Veldheer, Nic Rouleau, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samantha Williams, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Aisha Jackson, Kathryn Allison, Rachel Prather, Andrea Prestinario, Talia Suskauer, Kendyl Ito, Ben Crawford, Kara Lindsay, Anthony Lee Medina, Kerstin Anderson, John Battagliese, and Daniel Yearwood.

Musicals being showcased include Millie, Caroline or Change, Fun Home, Shrek, and Violet.

Tune in below!