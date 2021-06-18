Kandi Burruss Joins Producing Team of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Kandi Burruss, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on Bravo announced today on ET Online that she is joining the producing team for the upcoming Broadway debut of Thoughts of a Colored Man. Burruss will join the team of producers led by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

Tickets for the limited engagement went on sale today to the general public via www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

In a statement, Burruss said, "As we know, the best theater holds a mirror up and reflects the world to us. Thoughts of a Colored Man does something that is quietly revolutionary: it holds a mirror up to Black men and shows everyone the strong, wonderful, funny, caring, vulnerable, emotionally complex people that they are. This is a play that speaks to everyone regardless of gender, race, or age. Bring your mother, your father, your daughters, sons, your aunts, uncles, cousins, EVERYONE. I'm incredibly proud to join Brian Moreland, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph and the entire producing team with our shared vision of producing this new American play for a new Broadway."

Thoughts of a Colored Man is the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III who helmed the world premiere of Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King which last week received the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (STARZ's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Keith David (Seven Guitars, OWN's "Greenleaf").

The limited engagement of Thoughts of a Colored Man will begin preview performances on Friday, October 1 and open Sunday, October 31 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval and following health and safety guidelines.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

State Approvals

The anticipated return of Broadway performances is subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor based on the continuing growth of the fully vaccinated population, coupled with an ongoing decline in total Covid 19 cases and positivity rates.

The Department of Health and the Governor will review and approve health protocols in the theater established by the theater owner to assure that the highest safety standards are in place.

Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State.

New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theater to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theater will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.