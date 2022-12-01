KPOP THE MUSICAL Will Release Cast Recording in February 2023

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP The Musical will be released on February 24, 2023. Available for preorder now, the album is produced by Harvey Mason jr. and features music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

The first-ever Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage, the show includes a star-studded cast of performers from the world of K-pop, including chart-topping superstar and lead Luna, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and more.

Renowned Record Producer, Harvey Mason jr. comments: "I am such a fan of this music and this musical! Having worked in the K-pop music space for over a decade, finally experiencing the music live on a Broadway stage has been so exciting. With the popularity and impact of this music, it's the perfect time for the KPOP show and the cast album."

KPOP, the new Broadway musical, stars K-pop super star Luna as MwE, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by Teddy Bergman, KPOP features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and John Yi.

The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes, Joey Parnes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Ad Hoc Live Entertainment, Sony Music Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Salman Al-Rashid, Gideon Friedman, Dodge Hall Productions & Courage the Producer, Jamie deRoy & Dawn Smalberg, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, John Paterakis, Susan Vargo, Miranda Gohh and Hui-Dress and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim. Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, Scenic Design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design by Clint Ramos; Sophia Choi, Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design by Peter Fitzgerald; Andrew Keister, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design by Joe Dulude II; Suki Tsujimoto, Casting by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.

Harvey Mason jr. has not only penned and produced songs for industry legends like Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Elton John, but also for today's superstars including Justin Bieber, Beyonce, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, and Chris Brown. In addition to his work with American artists, he has also garnered hundreds of millions of streams and millions of albums sold in Korea and was one of the first American producers to begin producing K-pop. Traveling to Korea at least once a year since 2014, he now has dozens of cuts in the Korean music market, writing huge songs for groups like EXO, NCT 127, Girls Generation, BoA, Red Velvet, SHINee, and many more. With his high-level experience in both film music and K-Pop, Harvey is uniquely qualified to bring the music for this project to life.