KINKY BOOTS Set to Raise Up the UK with a National Tour!

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, is set to embark on a national tour of the United Kingdom beginning September 2018.

The tour has already announced a first stop in Northampton. Casting and additional dates and venues have not yet been confirmed.

Kinky Boots has become a favorite with UK theatregoers having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical. Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Choreography.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth also joins the cast as Lauren.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

