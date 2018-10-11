BWW Social

KING KONG's Christiani Pitts Takes Over BWW Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of one of Broadway's newest musicals, King Kong, with its leading lady Christiani Pitts as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, October 12th! Follow along as Pitts shows you her busy life from home, to rehearsals and everything leading up to a performance of King Kong that evening! Be sure to tune in tomorrow!

The new musical King Kong began previews on Friday, October 5th and will open Thursday, November 8th at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

The cast is also stars Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld(Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

The King Kong ensemble includes Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Chloë Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, J?van Dansberry, Kayla Davion, Rory Donovan, Casey Garvin, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Harley Jay, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan Christopher MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Faith Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Jaquez André Sims, Khadija Tariyan, Jena VanElslander, Scott Austin Weber, Jacob Williams, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Warren Yang, and David Yijae.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

