Julie Murney, Camryn Manheim, Paul Castree and More Share Seth Rudetsky's Favorite Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.

Julia Murney shared the story of performing in a Funny Girl benefit concert for the Actors Fund and more!

"It was a different Fanny Brice in every scene... and Peter Gallagher, the dreamboat of all time played Nicky Arnstein. And all the Fanny Brice's made an appearance. I was standing stage right, I remember this so clearly. My arm was hooked with Peter's, and the song Henry Street was wrapping up and we knew we were going to sneak out behind everybody. I was just like, 'I'm gonna vomit, I don't know what I'm gonna do.' And he looked at me and he went, 'You're going to be fine!' And I went, 'I am going to be fine, because Peter Gallagher told me so!' And we snuck out there, and I'll tell you what, he was the calming force because almost the whole song and the scene was with him. And when 'People' came up as an option, I was like, 'That song is so is cheeseball.' And Peter Flynn, our amazing director handed me the scene that goes with it, it's beautiful!... I owe it all to Peter Gallagher for centering me."

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

