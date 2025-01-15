Julie Bowen to Star in Larissa FastHorse’s FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT at Center Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julie Bowen, best known for her Emmy-winning role on Modern Family, is set to lead the Center Theatre Group’s world premiere of Fake It Until You Make It, written by acclaimed playwright Larissa FastHorse. The comedy, directed by Michael John Garcés, will run from January 29 through March 9, 2025, at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles.

Joining Bowen on stage are Noah Bean, Eric Stanton Betts, Tonantzin Carmelo, Brandon Delsid, and Dakota Ray Hebert. The production is a co-production with Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

A bold world premiere comedy from Los Angeles-based playwright, Larissa FastHorse, about being whoever you want to be, even when it’s not who you are. In her uproarious new comedy, a collision of friends and foes within the non-profit sector sets the stage for a whirlwind of competition, chaos, and comedic revelation.

The show follows Wynona, the Native American proprietor of N.O.B.U.S.H., and River, her white counterpart at Indigenous Nations Soaring. Their escalating rivalry ensnares colleagues and bystanders, leading to the unraveling of secrets that highlight the absurdities of ambition and authenticity. Amidst the laughter, genuine connections form, emphasizing the value of unexpected paths to success. Fake It Until You Make It takes an absurd look at what defines who we are, and the lengths some people will go through to change it.

A member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation, and author of the Broadway comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, FastHorse’s new work shines a hilarious light on ‘shifters’ who exist in a world of self-determined identity.