Judy Garland's WIZARD OF OZ 'Dorothy' Dress Found at Catholic University

The Washington Post has reported that one of Judy Garland's long-lost dresses from the Wizard of Oz, gifted to Catholic University decades ago by Oscar-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge, has turned up at the school.

McCambridge, who had been an artist-in-residence in the university's Drama Department when she donated the dress, hoped that the dress would be "a source of hope, strength and courage to the students,".

The dress was lost for decades and found by Matt Ripa, a lecturer in the Drama Department.

"As soon as I popped the top off the box, I knew what it was," he revealed. "I saw that blue gingham and I just started laughing and laughing. I mean, I'm still laughing. Because I was shocked, holding a piece of Hollywood history right in my hands."

Ryan Lintelman, entertainment curator at the Smithsonian's Museum of American History, had stated that he knew of five authenticated Dorothy dresses from the film that were still in existence. This dress found at Catholic University now makes six.

