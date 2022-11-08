Joyce DiDonato Leads Three Days Of Public Master Classes For Young Singers This December

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato returns to Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing for her much-anticipated series of master classes for young professional opera singers from Sunday, December 11 through Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Sopranos Anchal Indu Dhir and Marissa Moultrie, mezzo-soprano Rael Rent, tenor Lawrence Barasa, and baritone Łukasz Zientarski have been selected to participate in this year's set of master classes. Collaborative pianists Justina Lee and Ken Noda will accompany the singers and provide additional coaching and support during the week. In addition to being open to the public, the master classes will be streamed live for opera lovers everywhere on Carnegie Hall's website and also on medici.tv.

The videos will remain available on replay for one year following the classes. Additional private sessions and a career panel with experts from today's opera industry complete the program. This December marks the return of Ms. DiDonato's public master classes at Carnegie Hall since 2019, due to effects of the pandemic. Click here to watch clips from Ms. DiDonato's past master classes at Carnegie Hall.



Also this season for up-and-coming singers, SongStudio returns with Renée Fleming at Carnegie Hall in January 2023. Designed to renew and refresh the presentation and experience of the vocal recital, SongStudio brings leading musicians and other performing artists together to mentor emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists, exploring innovative approaches to both classic and current song repertoire, and inviting new audiences to engage with the art form. More information will be announced this winter.

Multi-Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera, Kansas-born Joyce DiDonato entrances audiences across the globe, and has been proclaimed "perhaps the most potent female singer of her generation" by The New Yorker. With a voice "nothing less than 24-carat gold" according to the Times, Joyce has soared to the top of the industry both as a performer and a fierce advocate for the arts, gaining international prominence in operas by Handel and Mozart, as well as through her wide-ranging, acclaimed discography. She is also widely acclaimed for the Bel Canto roles of Rossini and Donizetti.



Much in demand on the concert and recital circuit, Joyce has held residencies at Carnegie Hall (presenting Perspectives series in two separate seasons: 2014-2015 and 2019-2020) and at London's Barbican Center; toured extensively in the United States, South America, Europe, and Asia; and appeared as guest soloist at the BBC's Last Night of the Proms. Other concert highlights include appearances with the Berliner Philharmoniker with Sir Simon Rattle, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique with Sir John Eliot Gardiner, The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and the Accademia Santa Cecilia Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra of the USA with Sir Antonio Pappano.



An exclusive recording artist with Erato/Warner Classics, Joyce is a three-time Grammy Award winner with a discography that includes Les Troyens which, in 2018, won Gramophone's Recording of the Year. An extensive recording artist, other recent albums include Songplay; In War & Peace, which won the 2017 Best Recital Gramophone Award; Stella di Napoli; her Grammy Award-winning Diva Divo and Drama Queens; and her latest album, EDEN, which is currently touring internationally. Other honors include the Gramophone Artist of the Year and Recital of the Year awards, and an induction into the Gramophone Hall of Fame.





Tickets, priced at $25, can be purchased exclusively by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org. Tickets for master classes and other events held in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing are not available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office. For more information on discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.