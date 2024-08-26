Josh Rivera Recalls Quitting High School Football to Appear in LES MISERABLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Rivera, known for his roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, recently sat down with Men's Health ahead of his portrayal of Aaron Hernandez in the FX sports series, American Sports Story. In the interview, he recalled some of his earlier theater experiences, including how he quit playing football to star in a high school production of Les Miserables.

"I really liked to sing, too," the actor said, in addition to his passion for sports. "I was in choir, and I had tried out for the musical. It was something new and exciting and ultimately really gratifying. It would be fun to say I was just absolutely agonizing over the choice, but really it came down to the fact that the musical was a lot of fun and I wasn’t getting hit in the face."

He says that his experience playing varsity football helped prepare him for his time on the stage: "As clichéd as it sounds, there’s a feeling that comes with being part of a team and physically working together toward a goal. There’s this real bond and camaraderie that happens. And when you play under the lights, there’s this magic feeling that I think initially drew me to it in high school. I had a sense recall of what it felt like to be part of the game."

Also in the interview, he discussed his relationship with his girlfriend Rachel Zegler, who he co-starred with in two films. "We understand each other, which is really nice. It’s helpful to have somebody who understands your experience and is with you as a part of a community.”

Before he onscreen appeared in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story as Chino, Rivera had appeared as a standby in the Broadway touring cast of Hamilton. His next project, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, premieres on Hulu September 17.

Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate