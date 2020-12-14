Josh Groban Presents First Ever Holiday Concert Streaming This Weekend

The holidays are upon us, so it's time to get into the spirit with Josh Groban for his first ever holiday concert this Saturday, December 19th. The concert will air at 1pm PST / 4pm EST with a second showing at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. After the second airing, the show will be available to stream on demand for 48 hours. Individual tickets start at $30 at JoshGroban.com/Livestream/Holiday.

Watch the trailer for the concert below!

For this special performance, Josh will be offering merch bundles that include a $5 donation to The Music Center's Spotlight program, a nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens from Santa Barbara to San Diego. The concert will also feature students from the Spotlight program!

The Music Center's Spotlight program is a free arts training and scholarship program for Southern California high school students of all talent levels and abilities. The Spotlight program reflects The Music Center's longstanding core commitment to arts learning by providing young people opportunities to develop as artists and performers, learn about careers in the creative community and receive crucial college preparedness and workforce readiness skills. Numerous Spotlight participants, including Josh, have gone on to successful professional careers including Misty Copeland, principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre; Adam Lambert, pop recording artist; Emmy® award-winning composer Kris Bowers; and Tony Award®-winner Lindsay Mendez, currently starring in CBS' "All Rise"; among many others.

Last month, Groban released his brand new album, Harmony [Reprise Records], which features a collection of his renditions of timeless songs plus two new originals, showcasing his unparalleled vocal prowess. Harmony is available everywhere HERE.

Harmony includes timeless classics such as "The Impossible Dream," "Angels," "I Can't Make You Love Me," "Celebrate Me Home," "She" and many more. The album was mostly produced by Bernie Herms with additional songs produced by Steve Jordan, Tommee Profitt, and Federico Vindver. The record also features guest performances from Tony Award®-winner Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song "Shape Of My Heart"; and a performance from GRAMMY® Award-winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the classic Joni Mitchell song, "Both Sides Now." GRAMMY® Award-winner Kirk Franklin brings his unique blend of energy, gospel, and choir to a brand new original song, "The Fullest."