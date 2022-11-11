VIDEO: Josh Groban & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'The Impossible Dream' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
Powerhouse singer Josh Groban performed "The Impossible Dream" with host Jennifer Hudson on today's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Ahead of the premiere of the premiere of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show," the singer sat down with Hudson to discuss working with the legendary Aretha Franklin and what he has learned from performing with musical icons.
Later on in the segment, Groban and Hudson sang their own rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha. Watch the new video segment below!
On December 15, Groban will be seen as the Beast in "Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration" on ABC. This spring, he will take on the title role in the new revival of Sweeney Todd, alongside Annaleigh Ashford.
"Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show" will air on PBS Friday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Watch a clip from the upcoming concert special here.
Next week, The Jennifer Hudson Show kicks off with actor Jonathan Majors, Emmy Award-winning actress Kerry Washington, "American Idol" alum David Archuleta, followed by actor Justin Hartley, and Oscar and Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here to learn more.
Watch the performance here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 10, 2022
Metronomy and Panic Shack have shared their new version of “It’s good to be back”, the third track to be lifted from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favourite artists.
Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix
November 10, 2022
Netflix announced that legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year
November 10, 2022
15x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at last night’s 56th Annual CMA Awards, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called “epic.”
VIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special Trailer
November 10, 2022
The live event took place on November 5 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The special will feature performances from Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Sheryl Crow, Dave Growl, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band. Watch the video trailer for the new special now!
Taylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda G
November 10, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Earlier this week, Swift released previous remixes of the same track from Bleachers and Roosevelt.