VIDEO: Josh Groban & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'The Impossible Dream' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Powerhouse singer Josh Groban performed "The Impossible Dream" with host Jennifer Hudson on today's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Ahead of the premiere of the premiere of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show," the singer sat down with Hudson to discuss working with the legendary Aretha Franklin and what he has learned from performing with musical icons.

Later on in the segment, Groban and Hudson sang their own rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha. Watch the new video segment below!

On December 15, Groban will be seen as the Beast in "Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration" on ABC. This spring, he will take on the title role in the new revival of Sweeney Todd, alongside Annaleigh Ashford.

"Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show" will air on PBS Friday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. Watch a clip from the upcoming concert special here.

Watch the performance here: