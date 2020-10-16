Josh Gad Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW Next Week

See the full list of next week's guests below.

Josh Gad will appear next Thursday night on "The Late Late Show With James Corden!" See the full list of next week's guests below.

Josh Gad is known for playing Olaf in Frozen, Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show."

Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down."

Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate. His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.

Friday, October 16

Tracee Ellis Ross; musical performance by Madison Beer (OAD: 8/26/20)

*Monday, October 19

Ken Jeong; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/22/20)

*Tuesday, October 20

Sharon Stone; musical performance by Alicia Keys (OAD: 9/23/20)

*Wednesday, October 21

Bill Gates; musical performance by THE HEAD and the Heart (n)

*Thursday, October 22

Josh Gad; musical performance by The Score and AWOLNATION (n)

*Friday, October 23

Jeremy Strong; musical performance by SuperM (n)

