Jordan Fisher, Beth Malone, Robbie Fairchild, Lesley Ann Warren and More Added to BROADWAY BACKWARDS Lineup

More of Broadway's biggest stars have just been added to the lineup for Broadway Backwards, where they'll celebrate the LGBTQ community through beloved show tunes on Monday, March 16, 2020. It's a show where gender doesn't matter but love does.

The special guests now joining the evening's roster are Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox (An American in Paris); Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, TV's Boardwalk Empire); Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris, Cats film); Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, upcoming Tick, Tick... Boom! film); Tony winner Cady Huffman; Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon); Jay Armstrong Johnson (Darling Grenadine); Tony nominee Beth Malone (The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Fun Home); Skye Mattox (Carousel); Eve Plumb (TV's The Brady Bunch), Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria film); and Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos).

They join an already announced lineup of Laura Benanti, Len Cariou, Garrett Clayton, Jenn Colella, André De Shields, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chilina Kennedy, Derek Klena, L Morgan Lee, Patti Murin, Ken Page, James Snyder and Elizabeth Stanley.

Colella returns to host the evening for the second year. Performers are subject to change.

The 15th annual edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney's Aladdin. The evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Only a limited number of tickets remain. They're available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229.

VIP tickets include premium seats and a special post-show cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception with the cast. A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond" ticket packages also are available, which include the opportunity to see the dress rehearsal, exclusive backstage access, a meet-and-greet with some of the stars of Broadway Backwards, premium seats for the show and more.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. The creative team also includes Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor, Ted Arthur as music director, James Kinney as choreographer, Joshua Buscher-West as choreographer and associate director, Timothy Reed as lighting designer, and Sarah Marie Dixey, Johnna Fettinger, Nicolas Putvinski, Stacey Stephens and TC Williams as costume designers. Larry Smiglewski serves as production stage manager.

Last year's exciting and empowering edition raised a record $704,491. The 130-person cast featured a bevy of Broadway stars backed by a live, 12-piece orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 14 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

