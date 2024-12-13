Jonathan Groff-Led Romantic Comedy A NICE INDIAN BOY Sets Theatrical Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy film starring Tony-winner Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni, has set its theatrical release. The movie, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the SXSW Film Festival, will hit theaters on April 4, 2025, Variety reports. The screenplay by Eric Randall (Elsbeth) is based on the play of the same name by Madhuri Shekar. Blue Harbor Entertainment is distributing the film.

The movie follows Naveen (Soni) as he brings his fiancé Jay (Groff) home to meet his traditional Indian family. Over the course of the film, his family has to navigate accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams.

After comic misunderstandings, frank fights, and emotional revelations, Naveen and Jay’s hard-won love makes his family face the reality of their own relationships. And through a sweetly woven reconciliation, they come together to plan Naveen & Jay’s own big, Indian wedding. Also starring Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, A Nice Indian Boy was directed by Roshan Sethi.

Hot off his Tony Award win earlier this year, Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical Just in Time, opening in 2025. Groff's other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life.