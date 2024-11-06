Jonathan Bailey to Talk WICKED Movie on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's looking like it will be a Wicked Wednesday next week! On Wednesday, November 13, Broadway fans can tune into Late Night with Seth Meyers to watch an interview with Jonathan Bailey. The performer, who plays Fiyero in the new movie, will be a guest on the show that evening to talk all things Wicked. The episode airs 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

In addition to Bailey, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, along with Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Bailey's stage credits include the 2018 gender-bent production of Stephen Sondheim's Company as Jamie for which he won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019. On-screen, Bailey is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the Regency romance series Bridgerton. Bailey also starred in the romantic drama miniseries Fellow Travelers.