John Logan, Will Arbery and More to Take Part in Victory Gardens Theater's YOUR WORLD OFF STAGE
Victory Gardens Theater has announced Your World Off Stage, an online conversation series with artists from the upcoming 2020/2021 season and members of the VG Playwrights Ensemble. These online lunchtime conversations take place on select Wednesdays and Fridays, May 15-August 7, 2020. Get the inside scoop on where their shows are at in the development process, learn about the inspiration for each of these plays, and ask your questions.
The free conversations will take place over Zoom, and advanced sign up is required. To browse conversation offerings or to register, visit https://victorygardens.org/event/your-world-off-stage-conversation-series/.
Your World Off Stage Conversation Series Lineup:
Wardell Julius Clark on Exit Strategy
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00-2:00 p.m.
Curated by Kat Zukaitis, Literary Manager and Public Programs Coordinator at Victory Gardens
Kat Zukaitis talks with Wardell Julius Clark, Exit Strategy director and Chicago artist, on what he's looking forward to while bringing part of Ike Holter's acclaimed Rightlynd Saga to the stage.
Playwright John Logan and incoming VG Executive Artistic Director Erica Daniels
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00-2:00 p.m.
Erica Daniels sits down with John Logan, VG Playwright Ensemble Alumni and Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, for a discussion of arts in the time of COVID-19. Logan's plays include Never the Sinner, Riverview, Red, and Hauptmann. His film and television work includes Any Given Sunday, RKO 281, Gladiator, The Aviator, Star Trek: Nemesis, The Time Machine, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Rango, Skyfall, Spectre, and Penny Dreadful.
Will Arbery and Jonathan Berry on Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00-2:00 p.m.
Curated by Kat Zukaitis, Literary Manager & Public Programs Coordinator at Victory Gardens
Playwright Will Arbery and Director Jonathan Berry share early plans for their Chicago premiere.
Playwrights Luis Alfaro, Philip Dawkins, Samuel D. Hunter and Naomi Iizuka and
Emeritus VG Artistic Director Chay Yew
Friday, June 5, 2020
2:00-3:00 p.m.
Emeritus Artistic Director Chay Yew hosts a roundtable discussion with members of the Victory Gardens Playwrights Ensemble, on their work, where they find inspiration, and more. Come with your questions!
Ali Viterbi and Devon de Mayo on In Every Generation
Friday, June 12, 2020
1:00-2:00 p.m.
Curated by Erica Daniels, Executive Artistic Director at Victory Gardens
What are the unique challenges and opportunities in creating a world premiere production for the stage? Hear from Playwright Ali Viterbi and Director Devon de Mayo on how they're preparing to create a world from scratch in just 4 weeks.
Additional conversations to be announced at a later date.
Subscriptions for Victory Gardens' 2020/2021 season start at $105 and are on sale now at www.victorygardens.org, or call the Victory Gardens Box Office at 773.871.3000.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)