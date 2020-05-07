John Logan, Will Arbery and More to Take Part in Victory Gardens Theater's YOUR WORLD OFF STAGE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Victory Gardens Theater has announced Your World Off Stage, an online conversation series with artists from the upcoming 2020/2021 season and members of the VG Playwrights Ensemble. These online lunchtime conversations take place on select Wednesdays and Fridays, May 15-August 7, 2020. Get the inside scoop on where their shows are at in the development process, learn about the inspiration for each of these plays, and ask your questions.

The free conversations will take place over Zoom, and advanced sign up is required. To browse conversation offerings or to register, visit https://victorygardens.org/event/your-world-off-stage-conversation-series/.

Your World Off Stage Conversation Series Lineup:

Wardell Julius Clark on Exit Strategy

Friday, May 15, 2020

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Curated by Kat Zukaitis, Literary Manager and Public Programs Coordinator at Victory Gardens

Kat Zukaitis talks with Wardell Julius Clark, Exit Strategy director and Chicago artist, on what he's looking forward to while bringing part of Ike Holter's acclaimed Rightlynd Saga to the stage.

Playwright John Logan and incoming VG Executive Artistic Director Erica Daniels

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Erica Daniels sits down with John Logan, VG Playwright Ensemble Alumni and Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, for a discussion of arts in the time of COVID-19. Logan's plays include Never the Sinner, Riverview, Red, and Hauptmann. His film and television work includes Any Given Sunday, RKO 281, Gladiator, The Aviator, Star Trek: Nemesis, The Time Machine, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Rango, Skyfall, Spectre, and Penny Dreadful.

Will Arbery and Jonathan Berry on Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Friday, May 29, 2020

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Curated by Kat Zukaitis, Literary Manager & Public Programs Coordinator at Victory Gardens

Playwright Will Arbery and Director Jonathan Berry share early plans for their Chicago premiere.

Emeritus VG Artistic Director Chay Yew

Friday, June 5, 2020

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Emeritus Artistic Director Chay Yew hosts a roundtable discussion with members of the Victory Gardens Playwrights Ensemble, on their work, where they find inspiration, and more. Come with your questions!

Ali Viterbi and Devon de Mayo on In Every Generation

Friday, June 12, 2020

1:00-2:00 p.m.

Curated by Erica Daniels, Executive Artistic Director at Victory Gardens

What are the unique challenges and opportunities in creating a world premiere production for the stage? Hear from Playwright Ali Viterbi and Director Devon de Mayo on how they're preparing to create a world from scratch in just 4 weeks.

Additional conversations to be announced at a later date.



Subscriptions for Victory Gardens' 2020/2021 season start at $105 and are on sale now at www.victorygardens.org, or call the Victory Gardens Box Office at 773.871.3000.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You