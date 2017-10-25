John Leguizamo Cancels Another Performance of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Due to Illness

It has been announced that tonight's performance of Latin History for Morons has been canceled due to illness of the show's star, John Leguizamo. The production also had to cancel the Tuesday (October 24) performance due to Leguizamo's health.

Performances are scheduled to resume Thursday night. Ticket holders should go to their point of purchase for refunds or exchanges or contact Telecharge at 212.239.6200.

Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award), Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award) and Sexaholix...A Love Story. Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS "slyly poses sharp and timely questions of what culturally defines American identity," says Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "A veteran of the one-man show," as awarded by WNYC's Audie Cornish, Leguizamo's latest play has been celebrated by audiences and peers alike. In a story for Vanity Fair, Lin-Manuel Miranda penned a tribute to Leguizamo, an icon he revered from a young age, whom he credits for opening the door for fellow Latino artists.

