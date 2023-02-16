Joe's Pub Announces Lineup for The 2023 Joe's Pub Gala

Joe's Pub has announced the full lineup for the 2023 Joe's Pub Gala on Monday, March 6 with a 6:00 pm cocktail reception in The Library restaurant followed by a 7:00 pm dinner and performances at the venue. Tickets are available now. Guest list is not available.

Funds raised from the gala will benefit Joe's Pub artist development programs such as the Vanguard Award & Residency, Joe's Pub Working Group (JPWG), and New York Voices commissions program [Learn more].

Emceed by Murray Hill, the evening will feature many favorites from Nona Hendryx, Larry Krone, and The Hot Sardines. The event will also celebrate the life of the late Barbara Maier Gustern, the 2022-23 Vanguard Award honoree, who was the vocal coach to many Joe's Pub artists. Tickets are available now.

The lineup represents a wide breadth of the Joe's Pub community, including members of the Joe's Pub Working Group (JPWG) and the New York Voices commission program. The full list of performers includes Sita Chay, Machine Dazzle, LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs, Lama El Hommaïssi, Olivia Harris, Nona Hendryx, J. Hoard, Sunny Jain, Larry Krone, treya lam, Roshni Samlal​, and The Hot Sardines.

Chaired by Eric Ellenbogen and Dominic Ramos-Ruiz, the gala committee is Kurt Chauviere & BJ Sullivan, Judy Collins, Bridget Everett, Kathleen Hanna, Taylor Mac, and Shaina Taub.

Since 1998, Joe's Pub has been a home for artists at all levels of development-from early-career artists to those at a critical stage in their careers to international superstars like Alicia Keys and Adele. This evening highlights the impact of Joe's Pub on the artistic communities of New York City in addition to being a showcase of Joe's Pub artists who take part in the venue's artist development programs. Going beyond the stage, the Joe's Pub programs were conceived to address the rapidly shifting state of the performing arts, specifically the sustainability of artistic careers and the responsibility of institutions to advance equity and access.