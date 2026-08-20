Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff, Drew Gehling and More Join THE HEART at Roundabout

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the New York premiere production of The Heart with book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby), music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath (aka electronic music artist Anniee) and Ian Eisendrath (KPop Demon Hunters), music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift's Eras tour) and direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les vivants.

The Heart will feature Outer Critics Circle Award-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff (Jagged Little Pill, Something Rotten!) as 'Claire,' Lincoln Clauss (Fly, Bat Out of Hell) as 'Thomas Driscoll,' Nick T. Daly (MJ: The Musical) as 'Simon Lamar,' Drew Gehling (& Juliet, Almost Famous) as 'Dr. Breva,' Bre Jackson (The Book of Mormon, MJ: The Musical) as 'Cordelia Owl,' Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play) as 'Marianne Lamar,' Max McKenna (Rent, Cabaret) as 'Juliette Brooks,' Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill, Teeth) as 'Marthe,' and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, If/Then) as 'Sean Lamar.' Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé round out the cast as the understudies.

Roundabout has announce additional creative and design team for the production which will include music direction by Wendy Cavett (Come From Away), scenic design by Robert Brill (Hell's Kitchen), costume design by Sarafina Bush (The Outsiders), lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Proof), sound design by Gareth Owen (BOOP! The Musical), video design by Lucy Mackinnon (All Out: Comedy About Ambition) and hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award-nominee Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado (The Rocky Horror Show).

A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.

Playwright Kait Kerrigan and musical mavericks Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath join forces with Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley (Roundabout's new Artistic Director) and choreographer Mandy Moore to bring undeniable theatrical life to Maylis de Kerangal's 2014 novel Réparer les vivants, in our first new Off-Broadway musical in years.

The Heart will begin previews on Thursday, October 8, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 6, 2026.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for The Heart are currently available by calling 212.719.1300 and online at roundabouttheatre.org. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

The Heart will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 7:30PM with Sunday matinees at 3:00PM. Following opening night on October 29, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday evening performances will be at 7:00PM with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM. Please visit for the most up-to-date performance schedule.

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