Jim Brickman Talks About His RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 10, he chatted with pianist/vocalist extraordinaire, Jim Brickman!

Brickman headlined a concert with Radio Free Birdland last night, September 10.

In the interview, he talked about the concert, and what fans could expect.

"It was such an amazing experience, and I've been such a fan of Birdland for so many years," Brickman said. "I've met so many people, Jim Caruso of course is a wonderful supporter of my music and always has been. So this was a wonderful opportunity to bring the concert experience to a different audience who may be not used to seeing my show."

Brickman talked about the experience performing without an audience physically there.

"There's a rhythm that you get into, but it's a different rhythm than you're used to," he said. "If you're playing songs, I think it's easier to just go to the next song. It's weird not to have the applause but, in your mind, you know where that goes. The energy of course is different. But I think that the biggest challenge is if you do a lot of monologue and storytelling, which I do."

He went on to say what he missed the most about having an audience is the timing when telling stories on stage.

"It's almost like a comedian that would tell jokes. You have no barometer of whether it's working or it isn't working," he said.

Brickman then discussed what the fans can expect with this show, which was his 25th anniversary concert.

"When you do an anniversary, of course you gotta do the hits," he said. "So, primarily what you'll see is all of the hits, and something that I don't often do, which is sing my own songs."

Brickman said that the concert includes songs of his such as The Gift, Valentine, Love of My Life, and Simple Things - all songs he has written as duets with big stars.

Throughout the rest of the interview, Brickman talked about his history with music, highlights from his career, and more.

Watch the full interview here!

Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

