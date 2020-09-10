VIDEO: Jim Brickman Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

We chat with Jim ahead of his Birdland concert tonight!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 10 (12pm ET), as he chats with pianist/vocalist extraordinaire, Jim Brickman!

Brickman will headline a concert with Radio Free Birdland tonight, September 10 at 7PM ET.

Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly." Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

