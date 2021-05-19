Jewish Community Relations Council Of New York Will Host 2021 Virtual Gala Wednesday, June 23

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York will host its 2021 Virtual Gala on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 7 PM to 8:30 PM ET.

The event will pay special tribute to JCRC-NY's Bridge Builder of 36 years, Michael S. Miller, as he steps aside as Executive Vice President and CEO, JCRC-NY, and becomes CEO Emeritus. Mayor Michael Bloomberg will present the award to Michael. Ari Ackerman, Founder, Bunk1.com, and Partner, Miami Marlins will receive the Continuing Legacy Award; Ajay Banga, Executive Chair, Mastercard, will receive the Corporate Diversity Award; and the Barbara and Ira A. Lipman Community Security Award will be inaugurated by son Gustave K. Lipman and family in loving memory of their parents.

JCRC-NY President Cheryl Fishbein said, "This special evening brings us together to celebrate JCRC-NY's mission of uniting and securing diverse communities by paying special tribute to our bridge builder of 36 years, Michael S. Miller, and honoring two superlative individuals, Ari Ackerman and Ajay Banga, proven leaders dedicated to family, faith, community, and diversity. We will also honor the memory of Barbara and Ira A. Lipman, as Gustave K. Lipman and family inaugurate a Community Security Award in their memory."

Dr. Fishbein added, "I could not be more proud of, and we must also toast, our professional staff and our lay leadership, for how expertly they have navigated the challenges our New York and Jewish communities have encountered for more than a year. From anti-Semitic attacks, to the pandemic, to social injustice, we have risen to each occasion, providing invaluable resources, support, guidance, and advice. We look forward to a brighter future for all our city's communities, our nation, the State of Israel, and the world."

Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, Israel Nitzan and UJA-Federation of New York President Amy A. B. Bressman are among the community leaders who will bring special greetings.

Echoing the JCRC-NY mission of uniting communities and building bridges, a special original music video will feature: Naturally 7- about whom it is said, '"A capella group" so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase - "Vocal Play" - to more accurately depict what they do.' Naturally 7 is more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre; and, The Maccabeats, who have entertained and inspired hundreds of audiences worldwide, from Alabama to (New) Zealand and everywhere in between. Using nothing more than the unadulterated human voice, a clean-cut presentation, and a little Jewish humor, this unique group of singers is able to connect with fans of all backgrounds and ages.

For event details, visit www.jcrcnygala.org.