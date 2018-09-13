Jessie Shelton and Matt DeAngelis Join National Tour of WAITRESS

The Las Vegas engagement of Waitress will be "Opening Up" with Jessie Shelton and Matt DeAngelis in the roles of Dawn and Earl when the tour opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 9th at The Smith Center. Waitress is the hit Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Jessie Shelton, Dawn, is an actor and multi-disciplinary performer based in NYC. She has been seen on stages and in living rooms all over NYC, some favorite roles include "Fate" in Hadestown (NYTW), "Willa" in Party in the USA (Edinburgh Fringe), "Lady Dare Bellingdon" in Conflict (Mint Theatre) and "Judith" in 36 Questions, a musical podcast in which she starred opposite Jonathan Groff.

Matt DeAngelis steps into the role of Earl straight from the Broadway company! He has also been seen on Broadway, the West End and 1st National Tour in Hair (Woof). Other touring credits include: American Idiot (Rep. from Jingletown) and Once (Svec). TV: Person of Interest, Madam Secretary, Daredevil. The role he is most looking forward to is real life husband to his stage wife Christine Dwyer who takes over the role of Jenna on September 28th!

When the diner arrives in the Las Vegas, the Waitress cast will also include DeAngelis' real life fiancée Christine Dwyer (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Rent) as Jenna, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Party in the USA) as Dawn with Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Dr. Pomatter and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal. Along with Broadway cast alum Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Matt DeAngelis (Hair, American Idiot, Once) as Earl, Larry Marshall (Helen Hayes and Jeff Award nominee for Pullman Porter Blues, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Rheaume Crenshaw, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Tatiana Lofton, Gerianne Pérez, Brad Standley, Grace Stockdale, Alex Tripp and Kevin Zak.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

