Jessica Vosk, Bonnie Milligan & More Will Sing the Music of Adam Gwon at Green Room 42

On Monday, July 8 (6pm) Green Room 42 will present An Evening With Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, "Submissions Only"). The special event will feature performances by: Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days), Destinee Rea (Book of Mormon), Sevan Greene (Aftermath), and a special preview of songs from Adam Gwon's new musical SCOTLAND, PA. Click here for tickets.

Scotland, PA begins performances Off-Broadway on September 14 at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre, featuring a book by Michael Mitnick and music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Gwon's Ordinary Days premiered at Roundabout in 2009, it has been produced around the world from Paris to Rio de Janeiro with his songs becoming concert standards for legendary singers such as Audra McDonald. 2014, Gwon's commission Scotland, PA has been in development at Roundabout with multiple readings and creative team workshops. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back a longtime friend of the theater, Lonny Price (110 in the Shade, Master Harold and the Boys). Music Director Vadim Feichtner (Ordinary Days) will also return to Music Direct this production, marking the first new musical at the Laura Pels since Death Takes a Holiday in 2011.

Announcement of cast and the full creative team will be forthcoming.





