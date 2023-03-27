Jessica Chastain to Lead THE SAVANT on Apple TV+

After finishing her Broadway run in A Doll's House on Broadway, Oscar winner Jessica Chastain will star in "The Savant," a new, eight-episode limited series on Apple TV+.

In addition to starring, Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON ("Severance," "Chief of War," "Lady in the Lake") and Anonymous Content (the upcoming "Time Bandits," "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," "Dickinson") are the studios.

Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for "The Savant," which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson ("Anatomy of a Scandal," "House of Cards," "The Americans"), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON.

Academy Award nominee, six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA winner Matthew Heineman ("A Private War," "Retrograde," "Cartel Land") will direct and serve as executive producer.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON and Anonymous Content, "The Savant" will be executive produced by Chastain, Gibson and Heineman. Kelly Carmichael executive produces alongside Chastain for Freckle Films. Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, will executive produce and Brian Madden, SVP of development for Hearst Magazines, will produce. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, will consult.

Now running on Broadway, Chastain stars in A Doll's House on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) through Saturday, June 10.

About Jessica Chastain

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain has received numerous nominations and accolades for her work.

She can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed The Good Nurse for Netflix and will next be seen on screen as COUNTRY MUSIC legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime's limited series, "George & Tammy," opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones. This limited series will chronicle the COUNTRY MUSIC power couple and their complicated relationship, based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

Chastain recently wrapped production on the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct, in which she stars opposite Anne Hathaway and on the Michel Franco directed, Memory, opposite Peter Sarsgaard.

Chastain's starring role in 2021 as the incomparable Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her the award for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards. She also received a TIFF Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Best Actress at the 2021 Women's Image Network Awards, and the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Produced by Freckle Films, the film also won the 2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Her recent work includes HBO's much buzzed about limited series, "Scenes From A Marriage," alongside Oscar Isaac; Universal's The 355, an international spy thriller based on an original idea by Chastain for Freckle Films, which she starred opposite Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bing Bing, and Diane Kruger; and Roadside Pictures' The Forgiven, opposite Ralph Fiennes, based on the acclaimed novel by Lawrence Osborne.

Previously, she could be seen in the onstage theater production of Salome with Al Pacino; the highly successful horror film, It Chapter 2; Aaron Sorkin's film adaptation of Molly's Game opposite Idris Elba, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama; Christopher Nolan's Interstellar with Matthew McConaughey; the Academy Award nominated drama Tree of Life opposite Brad Pitt and Sean Penn; and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, which earned her the 2013 Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination.

In addition to her acclaimed work as an actor, Chastain launched Freckle Films, a New York based film and television production company, in 2016. In addition to The 355, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Mothers' Instinct, and the upcoming limited series, "George & Tammy," Freckle Films is currently developing a series adaptation of the novel His & Hers written by Alice Feeney alongside Endeavor Content as well as The School For Good Mothers written by Jessamine Chan.