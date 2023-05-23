Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain

It's been over a decade since Hollywood superstar Jessica Chastain last graced a Broadway stage. She made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress and since then has gone on to win an Academy Award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Is a Tony Award next?

"Jamie Lloyd really took a big swing on this version of A Doll's House. To get to be a part of Amy Herzog's Broadway debut is just a amazing," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This company is so important to me."

Below, watch as Jessica chats more about the importance of arts education, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.