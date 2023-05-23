Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

By:
It's been over a decade since Hollywood superstar Jessica Chastain last graced a Broadway stage. She made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress and since then has gone on to win an Academy Award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Is a Tony Award next?

"Jamie Lloyd really took a big swing on this version of A Doll's House. To get to be a part of Amy Herzog's Broadway debut is just a amazing," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This company is so important to me."

Below, watch as Jessica chats more about the importance of arts education, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Jessica Chastain to Lead THE SAVANT on Apple TV+ Photo
Jessica Chastain to Lead THE SAVANT on Apple TV+

After finishing her Broadway run in A Doll's House on Broadway, Oscar winner Jessica Chastain will star in “The Savant,” a new, eight-episode limited series on Apple TV+. Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON (“Severance,” “Chief of War,” “Lady in the Lake”). The storyline and character details are under wraps

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night

The best of Broadway gathered last week at the Hudson Theatre to celebrate the first opening of Spring- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are bringing you interviews from the red carpet with Ellen Burstyn, Bradley Whitford, Camryn Manheim and more!

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE

Check out photos from the red carpet at A Doll's House on Broadway!

