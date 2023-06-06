Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights to Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE

A Doll's House, currently on Broadway starring Jessica Chastain, is nominated for six 2023 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Revival of a Play. 

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Amy Herzog’s 2023 Tony Award-nominated adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House for its Samuel French imprint. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformADollsHouseHerzog   

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog makes freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theatre.

“I've been working with Samuel French for many years on my new plays, and I'm thrilled to reunite with their wonderful team on my very first adaptation,” said Herzog. “At a moment where women's rights are imperiled at home and abroad, I know Concord Theatricals will shepherd this timeless feminist classic and help Ibsen find a new audience for his masterwork.”

“Amy’s version of A Doll’s House deftly cuts to the heart of the complexity of Nora’s rich, inner conflict.” said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. “Her masterful use of language makes this influential work feel urgent and remarkably relatable. We are proud to represent this incredible piece of writing.”

On March 9, 2023, A Doll’s House opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre for a limited engagement through June 10. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as Nora Helmer, the show received six 2023 Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Revival of a Play. 

 

Concord Theatricals

is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com 

 Amy Herzog

Amy Herzog’s plays include Mary Jane (New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award) and Belleville (Drama Desk Award nominee). She received the Benjamin H. Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwriting at the David Geffen School of Drama.



