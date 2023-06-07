Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE

Twelve years after earning a Tony nomination for his performance in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Arian Moayed is back on Broadway with a nomination in the same category. The play however, is not so similar.

"For so many people, this is so surreal," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "What's made this so special is Jamie Lloyd and Amy Herzog and Jessica Chastain. We love going to work every day and doing the work every day... as hard as it is sitting in those chairs for two hours!"

Below, watch as Arian chats more about audiences' reactions, why this company is so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.