Jeremy Pope, Uzo Aduba Will Star in All-Black Cast FRIENDS Reading

Gabrielle Union will host the Tuesday night reading.

Following last night's mini Emmys "Friends" reunion, Variety reports that Gabrielle Union will host a reading of an episode of "Friends," featuring an all-Black cast.

Jeremy Pope, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, and Kendrick Sampson star in the reading, which takes place tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ET., via Zoom Where It Happens.

Casting specifics have not yet been released.

Pope starred in "Ain't Too Proud" and "Choir Boy" after originating the "Choir Boy" role Off-Broadway in 2013 (Drama League Award nomination. In "Ain't Too Proud," he reprised the role of Eddie Kendricks, which he originated in the out-of-town run. Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater).

He was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for his work on "Hollywood."

Aduba's Broadway credits include "Godspell" and "Coram Boy." She won an Emmy last night for her work on "Mrs. America."

