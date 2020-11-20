Jeremy Pope, Cody Renard Richard, Joe Mantello and More Make 2020 Out100 List
Those who made the 2020 Out100 list will be honored on Saturday at 8pm in the Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony.
Out Magazine has released its annual Out100 list, "recognizing members of the LGBTQ+ community for their groundbreaking, ripple-inducing, and culture-shifting impact around the world." Among those to have made the list are Broadway performers and theater-makers including Jeremy Pope, Cody Renard Richard, Shakina Nayfack, Joe Mantello, Cheyenne Jackson and more!
On Saturday, the first-ever Out100 Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony will take place virtually at 8 p.m., and feature Cheyenne Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and more.
Check out the full list of honorees below!
Wilson Cruz, Janelle Monáe, Joe Mantello, Janaya Khan, Thomas Beattie, Billy Bean, Erin Parisi, Quinn, Richard Gray, Kim Culmone, Brandon D. Anderson, Chiun-Kai Shih, Michaela Mendelsohn, Valerie Berlin, Mark Pasnik, Tim Cook, Diego Montoya, André Leon Talley, Rachel Maddow, Andrew Gelwicks, Jenni Olson, Sharon-Franklin Brown, Paris Barclay, Punkie Johnson, Damien Navarro, Ilona Verley, Shevrin Jones, Charlie Martin, Kierra Johnson, Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones, Tiffany Cabán, Malcolm Kenyatta, Mary Trump, Dr. Rachel Levine, Mark S. King, Wanda Sykes & Page Hurwitz, Jo Mama & Lucy Stoole, Qween Jean, Raquel Willis, West Dakota, Walela Nehanda, Rashad Robinson, Scott Wiener, Shannon Minter, Pattie Gonia, Keith Parris, Cody Renard Richard, Elle Hearns, Ceyenne Doroshow, Robina Asti, Karine Jean-Pierre, Reggie Greer, Jamal Brown, Jen Richards, Brigette Lundy-Paine, P. David Ebersole & Todd Hughes, Steven Clay Hunter, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, Dashaun Wesley, Jamal Sims, Cheyenne Jackson, Lili Reinhart, Amrit Kapai, Brandon Kyle Goodman, François Arnaud, Jo Ellen Pellman, Jonathan Bennett, Melissa King, Jameela Jamil, Harvey Guillén, Sam Feder, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shakina Nayfack, Theo Germaine, Keke Palmer, Gina Yashere, Jeremy Pope, Scout Productions - David Collins, Michael Williams, And Rob Eric, Gia Woods, Alex the Astronaut, Hamed Sinno, S.G. Goodman, Nyssa, Pablo Alborán, Lizzo, Leo Rocha, Jamie Margolin, mxmtoon, Flynn Sant, Kidd Kenn, Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe, Patrick Church, Nancy Mahon, Ivan Bart, Simon Porte, Bretman Rock, Patrick Starrr,Willie Norris, Jonny Cota, Viktor & Rolf.
