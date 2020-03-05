Jenna Russell To Play Singer Edith Piaf in PIAF at Nottingham Playhouse

Tony nominee and Olivier Award-winner Jenna Russell will play French singer Edith Piaf, in a new play, Piaf, at Nottingham Playhouse.

Pam Gems' play explores the highs and lows of the enigmatic yet fragile singer's life and features some of Piaf's most famous songs, including La Vie en Rose, Hymne à l'amour and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.

Born Edith Gassion in 1915, no one could have predicted Edith Piaf's phenomenal rise to fame - from singing in the streets of Paris to becoming one of France's biggest international stars, her voice is still revered to this day. But her extraordinary talent was matched with an equally extraordinary personal life.

Piaf is directed by Adam Penford (An Enemy of the People, The Madness of George III, Wonderland). The cast also features Ann Triplett who will portray Piaf's longtime friend, Toine.

Jenna Russell is an Olivier Award-winning star of stage and TV, is known for her roles in Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, Fun Home at the Old Vic, and the UK premiere of Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She received a 2006 Tony Award nomination for the Broadway transfer of Sunday in the Park with George.

For more information visit https://www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/whats-on/drama/piaf/.





