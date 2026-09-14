Photos: Gustavo Dudamel New York Philharmonic Tenure Begins With Aaron Tveit, Lizzo, St. Vincent, and More

Gustavo Dudamel officially took the stage as the New York Philharmonic's new Music and Artistic Director on September 10, launching his tenure with a one-night-only concert at Radio City Music Hall. See photos from the star-studded evening below!

The concert, which opened the Philharmonic's season, marked Dudamel's historic arrival as the first Latin American to lead the nearly 200-year-old institution.

Liev Schreiber hosted the evening, opening the concert with a comedic tribute to New York City and a welcome for Dudamel.

The lineup brought together artists from across the musical spectrum. St. Vincent performed "Smoking Section" before segueing into "New York," while Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit and Grammy Award winner Joaquina also joined Dudamel and the Philharmonic for the event.

Lizzo closed the evening with performances that included "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts," backed by the full orchestra. The Grammy winner also brought out her flute during her appearance.

The Radio City concert reflected Dudamel's efforts to introduce orchestral music to broader and younger audiences through collaborations with contemporary artists, an approach that has previously brought his orchestras to venues and events including Coachella and the Hollywood Bowl.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee/Brandon Patoc for the New York Philharmonic

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